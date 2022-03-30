Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

