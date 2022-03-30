Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.