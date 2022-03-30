Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.
Shares of NWBI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
