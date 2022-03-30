NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NLOK stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,164,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $117,464,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,055,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

