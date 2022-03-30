Novacoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $235,873.55 and $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,269.13 or 1.00170479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

