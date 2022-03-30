Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVOS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 84,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.35.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

