Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

