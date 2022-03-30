Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $108.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
