Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.76, but opened at $74.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nuvei shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

