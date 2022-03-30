NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $286.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average of $258.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.