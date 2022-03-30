Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 84.9% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $63.80.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.