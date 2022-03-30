Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 386,891 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

