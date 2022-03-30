OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Head-To-Head Analysis

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.24 $24.00 million ($6.11) -1.39

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.51%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation -14.78% -5.18% -2.29%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats OceanPal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

