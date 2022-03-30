OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Patricia D. Horn Sells 4,015 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 1,536,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,483. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,959,000 after buying an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after buying an additional 327,872 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

