OKCash Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $558,960.75 and $821.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,183.11 or 1.00041659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,654,014 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.