Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average is $213.54.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

