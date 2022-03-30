Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

