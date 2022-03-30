Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zurn Water Solutions Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

