Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.65.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.