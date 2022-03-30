Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Down 3.2%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 55,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,139,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

ORC has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth $606,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

