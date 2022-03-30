O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $702.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.59 and its 200-day moving average is $654.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $504.05 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

