OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,932,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

