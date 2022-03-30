Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading 3% Higher

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.50. 140,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 260,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

