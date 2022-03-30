OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCLN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

