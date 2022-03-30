Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 920,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OEC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

