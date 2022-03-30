Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $91,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE OTIS opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
