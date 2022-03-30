Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,481.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $$35.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

