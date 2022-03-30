Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,481.0 days.
OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $$35.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OSUKF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.