Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $46,582.20 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $46,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock remained flat at $$2.08 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

