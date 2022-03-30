Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,964,760 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of analysts have commented on OVV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $47,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

