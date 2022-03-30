Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 4,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,903. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

