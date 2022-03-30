PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,946 shares of company stock worth $9,554,407. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

