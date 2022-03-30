PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 2.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 16,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 147,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Get PainReform alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PainReform during the second quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PainReform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.