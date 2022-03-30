Parallel Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

