Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.