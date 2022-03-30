Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 575.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.02.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.