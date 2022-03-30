Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,443 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

NYSE CX opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.