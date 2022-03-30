Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.