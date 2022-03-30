Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell Sells 19,231 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,111.94.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

POU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

