Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.62

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.62 and last traded at C$32.49, with a volume of 46923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.41.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$263,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Insiders have sold a total of 35,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,217 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

