Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 9,097 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.
Park Group Company Profile (LON:PKG)
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.