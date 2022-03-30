Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.88 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.88 ($0.27). 143,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 26,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.22.

About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

