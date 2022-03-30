PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

