PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About PAVmed (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
