PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

