PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $54.42

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $52.15. PC Connection shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
