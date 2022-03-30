PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $216,628.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $75.01 million and approximately $216,628.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

