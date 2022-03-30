Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,988. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

