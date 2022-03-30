Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.54. Pearson shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 18,260 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PSO. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

