Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.54. Pearson shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 18,260 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on PSO. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
