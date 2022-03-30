Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.72. 287,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,176,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

