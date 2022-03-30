Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $110.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

