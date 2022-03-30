Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

