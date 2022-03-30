Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

