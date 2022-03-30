PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Financial Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.98 $56.85 million $0.26 66.16 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.97 -$26.66 million ($0.81) -7.86

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 13.53% 2.89% 0.42% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -6.24% -7.68% -1.49%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

